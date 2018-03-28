Mild today with more rain and mild Thursday

See the Video Above for the latest weather update.
A wet weather pattern will continue this week with rounds of rain. The heaviest will arrive Thursday afternoon and into the evening.
There will be a break in the showers through the day. The risk for showers will return into the evening with an isolated threat for a shower or thunderstorm overnight.
Heavier rain will move in Thursday. Mainly into the afternoon and evening. The risk for a thunderstorm will return too.
Cooler temperatures return Friday with a chance for snow to mix in with showers through the early part of the day.
Easter Weekend will bring a chance for a shower both Saturday and Sunday.
