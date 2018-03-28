Multi-million dollar Air Force project includes work done at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The manufacturing innovation coming out of Youngstown is being talked about this week at Youngstown State University, specifically the first phase of an $8 million dollar Air Force project.

It’s called the Maturation of Advanced Manufacturing for Low-cost Sustainment program, funded by the Air Force Research Lab in Dayton.

The idea was to improve the replacement of spare parts for Air Force planes that are getting older. If spare parts can be made quicker, that means planes are available for missions.

Youngstown State University and the University of Dayton Research Institute are prime contractors for the project.

More than 25 manufacturing companies, universities and research organizations, including Air Force bases in Ohio, Utah, Georgia and Oklahoma, have been involved. Now, it’s time for phase two.

“We are going to go straight to part production. We are going to focus on producing parts using additive manufacturing. And addressing research needs to be able to have confidence put those safely on an aircraft,” said Brett Conner, YSU associate professor of Manufacturing Engineering and director of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Center on campus.

Boeing and Lockheed Martin are in town for the two-day event and are listening to the research.

The program’s funding amounts to more than $27 million dollars.