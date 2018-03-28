Richard J. Pesce Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, April 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church for Richard J. Pesce, who died Wednesday, March 28, 2018 in St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Richard was born December 20, 1940 in Youngstown. He was a son of Anthony J. and Tina M. Ferraro Pesce.

He was a 1960 graduate of The Rayen School where he was voted “Class Clown”; a characteristic he carried throughout his whole life. He attended the Career Center Vocational School to learn the art of Tool & Die Making and was employed by Youngstown Steel Door for 22 years and then by General Motors for 27 years before retiring in 2005.

Richard served his country as a U.S. Army Veteran and was a member of the American Legion Post 301 and the NRA.

He enjoyed guns, golfing, fishing, hunting and camping in Clarion with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, the former Victoria Fortunato; his son, Richard Pesce; his daughter, Mandy Bowman; his three grandchildren, Timmy (Sarah) Bowman, Kathy Magmore and Gianna Pesce; his great-grandson, T.J. Bowman; his two brothers, Edward (Bonnie) Pesce and James Pesce and his sister, Geraldine Huey.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Anthony F. Pesce.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 1 at Schiavone Funeral Home and from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Monday, April 2 in the church prior to Mass.

Entombment will be in Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

