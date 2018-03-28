Samuel W. Ponziani II Obituary

WEST PITTSBURG, Pennsylvania – Samuel W. Ponziani II, 44, of West Pittsburg, died Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born November 27, 1973 in Monroe, Michigan a son of Samuel W. Ponziani, Sr. and Rosalie (Cestrone) Ponziani; his parents survive in West Pittsburg.

Mr. Ponziani worked for Esmark Steel in shipping and receiving for 15 years.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, riding his 4- wheeler and was an avid gamer.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his grandmother, Nathal Patsy of West Pittsburg; one brother, Justin Ponziani of West Pittsburg; his long-time girlfriend, Lisa Ritter and her three children, Caitlin, Alexis and Jenna Ritter; his niece, Kailyn Ponziani and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 30 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.