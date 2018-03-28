Terry Lee Hill Obituary

CLARK, Pennsylvania – Terry Lee Hill, 67, of Clark, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at the Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was born August 18, 1950 to William J. and Marilyn (Phillips) Hill in Youngstown, Ohio.

Terry earned his bachelor’s degree from California University of Pennsylvania.

He worked as an insurance adjuster for the Erie Insurance Company.

Terry was a loyal Pirates and Steelers fan. He was also an avid golfer, having had two holes-in-one at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course.

Terry is survived by sister, Donna (Tom) Ronksley of Murrysville; nephew, Aaron Ronksley of Philadelphia; niece, Adrian (Anthony, Sr.) Pannell of Havelock, North Carolina and their children, Aaliyah and Anthony, Jr.

Graveside services will be held Friday, March 30, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. in America’s Cemetery, East State Street, Hermitage, 16148 PA.

Burial will take place in America’s Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be sent to Center for Organ Recovery (C.O.R.E.), 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.donaldsonmohney.com.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home and Cremation Service.