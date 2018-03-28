Watching for 3 weather problems into Thursday night

Areas of thick fog through morning

Weather Problem #1 – Watch for thick fog overnight!  The risk for areas of fog will last through Thursday morning.

Weather Problem #2 – The chance for showers will increase through Thursday morning.  Heavier rain Thursday into Thursday night.  The risk for thunderstorms into Thursday afternoon and evening. Rainfall could approach and inch or higher in spots.

Weather Problem #3 – There is a small chance for snowflakes later Thursday night into Friday morning as temperatures fall behind the storm system.  Little to no snow accumulation expected.

Easter Weekend: 
Saturday:   Starts dry – Chance for rain showers later in the day.
Sat Night:   Chance for rain or snow showers.
Sunday:     Chilly. Small risk for a snow shower early.  Some sun into the afternoon.

