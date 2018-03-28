WKBN recognizes winners of Tom Holden Memorial Scholarship

The WKBN 27 Caring for our Community campaign recognized six high school students on Wednesday. 

They were the winners of the 13th annual Tom Holden Memorial Scholarship competition.

Two hundred students from across the Mahoning and Shenango valleys submitted public service announcements highlighting the charitable organization of their choice.

The top prize went to Anthony Iarussi, a Struthers High School student.

He wrote a PSA, which will air soon and spotlight The Bair Foundation, which places children who are in foster care.

“I wanted to do something with kids because that really affects everybody,” he said. “A lot of young kids around here don’t have two parents or even a parent to come home to, so I think it connects with people that live around here.”

Iarussi won a $1,500 scholarship. He will study construction management at Purdue University.

