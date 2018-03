COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Route 62 will be closed for three days in Coolspring Township to repair a concrete arch.

The work begins Monday, April 2 and should be done by Thursday, April 5, weather permitting.

A detour will be set up using Interstate 79, Interstate 80, and Route 19.

The closure is necessary so that Canadian National (CN) Railroad can make repairs to the concrete arch over the roadway.