Youngstown police say man held woman at gunpoint

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he held a woman at gunpoint and made her drive him home.

Officers were called about 10:40 a.m. to the 1500 block of Ravine Drive on reports of shots fired.

A woman told police that Leroy Wiggins, 61, came to her house and asked her to take him to the store. While they were in the car, the two argued and the woman told Wiggin to get out, the report stated. The woman said Wiggins pulled out a gun, put it to her head and forced her to drive him home to a residence on Ravine Avenue.

The woman said Wiggins continued to argue with her and was grabbing her when she managed to get out of the car and run away. As she was leaving, the woman said Wiggins followed her and fired several shots from his gun. The woman was able to get a ride to a friend’s house where she called police.

Officers said they spotted Wiggins stumbling out of a wooded area near Republic Avenue and Park Vista Drive where he was taken into custody.

Wiggins was first taken to the hospital because police said he appeared to be heavily intoxicated. He was then booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of felonious assault.

One shell casing was found near the intersection of where Wiggins was located.

A gun was not recovered, according to the police report.