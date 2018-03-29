Aqua Pazzo chef to oversee restaurant in downtown Youngstown hotel

It'll be inside the DoubleTree Hotel, which is just about finished in downtown Youngstown

Published: Updated:
Mark Canzonetta, Bistro 1907 Youngstown, Aqua Pazzo Boardman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of Youngstown’s most popular chefs is changing restaurants.

Mark Canzonetta, formerly of Boardman’s Aqua Pazzo, will be the owner and operator of the new restaurant inside the DoubleTree Hotel, which is just about finished in downtown Youngstown.

It’ll be called Bistro 1907 — the year the former Stambaugh Building opened.

The restaurant will seat 160, but there will also be a patio, a banquet room and two conference rooms.

“We’re going to celebrate everything that’s American,” Canzonetta said. “My travels across this great country, my travels with Guy Fieri, it’s kind of prepared me to see what Americans like to eat. We’re going to go back into your childhood, we’re going to go back into my childhood. We’re going to take some of those dishes, we’re going to put them on their ear and put a modern twist on them.”

Canzonetta said he knew from the moment he walked into the building that it was a project he wanted to be a part of.

Aqua Pazzo will remain open.

