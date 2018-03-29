Buyer will turn Youngstown Bottom Dollar building into medical clinic

Related Coverage Old Bottom Dollar in Youngstown likely to become health care facility

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown announced Wednesday the city has a buyer for the old Bottom Dollar grocery store building on Glenwood Avenue.

According to a news release from the mayor’s office, ONE Health Ohio plans to finalize a purchase agreement with the city on Thursday following approval by the Youngstown Board of Control.

ONE Health Ohio will offer several services at the clinic including medical, dental, behavioral health, preventative health and educational services to residents of the south side, specifically the Glenwood Avenue corridor and surrounding areas, according to the release.

ONE Health Ohio said $1.8 million in renovations will be done to the building and should take about 9 to 12 months.

Plans for the facility over the next two years include offering food distribution, urgent care, a pregnancy center, along with 20 new professional and staff positions.