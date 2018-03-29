Buyer will turn Youngstown Bottom Dollar building into medical clinic

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown announced Wednesday the city has a buyer for the old Bottom Dollar grocery store building on Glenwood Avenue

By Published:
Bottom Dollar Youngstown at night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown announced Wednesday the city has a buyer for the old Bottom Dollar grocery store building on Glenwood Avenue.

According to a news release from the mayor’s office, ONE Health Ohio plans to finalize a purchase agreement with the city on Thursday following approval by the Youngstown Board of Control.

ONE Health Ohio will offer several services at the clinic including medical, dental, behavioral health, preventative health and educational services to residents of the south side, specifically the Glenwood Avenue corridor and surrounding areas, according to the release.

ONE Health Ohio said $1.8 million in renovations will be done to the building and should take about 9 to 12 months.

Plans for the facility over the next two years include offering food distribution, urgent care, a pregnancy center, along with 20 new professional and staff positions.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s