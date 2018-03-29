Caferan “Cat” Brown Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Caferan “Cat” Brown, 86, of 2567 Niles Vienna Road, Niles, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 4:28 a.m. at Shepherd of the Valley, following complications of a brief illness.

She was born February 19, 1932 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Anthony Brown, Jr. and Lillie Mae Matlock Brown-Davis, residing in the area for 34 years, coming from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ms. Brown was employed with Trumbull County Children Services for 15 years as a dietician, before retiring in 1996.

She was a member of All Souls Body of Christ Ministries, where she served as a Prayer Warrior, volunteer for the Warren Rescue Mission and enjoyed cooking, Bible Study and spending time with her family.

She leaves to mourn two brothers, Robert Lee (Mary) Davis, Sr. and David Henderson both of Warren; one sister, Mrs. Bobbie Jean Davis Tucker of Warren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Louis Brown, Irvin Davis, Jr., Willie Davis, Felix Brown and Benjamin Brown; five sisters, Mrs. Mary Brown Johnson, Mrs. Marguerite Bufford, Mrs. Evelyn Brown Jackson, Mrs. Mable Brown Bryant and Mrs. Eva Brown Williams.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 12:00 Noon at All Souls Body of Christ Ministries.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3 at the church.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

