Canned chicken sold at Sam’s Club recalled

Tony Downs Food Company said the canned chicken may contain extraneous materials

By and Published: Updated:
Member’s Mark recalled chicken

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – The maker of canned chicken sold under the Member’s Mark brand name recalled over 96,000 pounds of the product because of contamination concerns.

Tony Downs Food Company said the canned chicken may contain extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic.

The canned chicken breast items were produced on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29, 2017 and were sold at Sam’s Clubs and other locations.

The following products are subject to recall [View Labels]:

  • 12.5-oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of “Member’s Mark PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” with lot code 17333, case code 9816 and a use-by date of Nov. 29, 2020.
  • 50-oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of “Member’s Mark FOOD SERVICE PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” with lot code 17332, case code 9817 and a use-by date of Nov. 28, 2019.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-65” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the problem was discovered on March 27.

Those who purchased the items should throw them away or return them at the place of purchase.

Those with questions about the recall can contact Steve Suri, director of food safety, at (507) 642-3203 Ext 1302.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s