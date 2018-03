YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A child was taken to the hospital after a cooking fire at a house on the south side.

The child didn’t suffer any burns but had trouble breathing from all the smoke.

The fire broke out about 4:45 a.m. Thursday at a house in the 300 block of Ravenwood Avenue.

Firefighters say a pot was left burning on the stove, which created a lot of smoke.

Emergency crews treated the child at the scene and then took the victim to Akron Children’s Hospital.