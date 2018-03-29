Cincinnati council OK’s severance for manager, if he quits

The standoff between the two strong-willed government leaders is in its fourth week.

By Published:
Mayor John Cranley delivered his apology Thursday at the police union hall, saying the proclamation was stamped by a new staffer.

CINCINNATI (AP) – An Ohio city’s council has approved an eight-month severance package for its embattled manager – if he decides to resign.

The 7-1 vote Thursday for an estimated $174,000 came a day after a proposed 18-month package worth some $423,000 fell one vote short. City Manager Harry Black on Wednesday apologized to Mayor John Cranley and anyone else he has offended and said he’d like to continue as manager, expecting “many more successes.”

Cranley has pushed for Black’s ouster, saying he has had a pattern of unprofessional behavior, such as a strip club visit by Black and three city police officers during a business trip two years ago.

The standoff between the two strong-willed government leaders is in its fourth week.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s