Clarence Paul Emerson Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Clarence Paul Emerson, 97, passed away on Thursday morning, March 29, 2018 at his residence.

He was born in Morgantown, West Virginia on August 12, 1920 the son of Roy and Lola (Fowler) Emerson.

Paul honorably served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a lifetime member of the Amvets Post 290 in Vienna, the Niles Army and Navy Garrison 252 and served as the Army and Navy National Chaplain.

For 32 years, he was a structural iron painter at U.S. Steel McDonald Works from 1949 until its closing in 1981.

Paul is survived by his sister, Alberta Henninger of Niles and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wives, Mildred Thelma (Travis) Emerson whom he married on December 21, 1948 and who died on August 17, 1983 and Concetta M. (DeRosa Eberts) Emerson whom he married on October 22, 1991 and who died on June 25, 2010; son, Paul Travis Emerson who died on August 29, 1967; three brothers, Eugene Emerson, Theodore “Harold” Emerson, Kenneth Emerson and two sisters, Ella Bailey, Bertha Louise Henninger.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, April 3, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home where a memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. The Army and Navy Garrison 252 will provide military honors.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

