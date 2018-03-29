Cooling with rain mixing to snow toward morning

See the Video Above for the latest weather update.

Moderate rain is expected through the night with colder temperatures pouring in through the early morning. Small risk for thunder. The cooler air will mix the rain back to snow showers to start your Friday.

Snowfall will not add up too much as the ground is warm, temperatures will be near to above freezing and snowfall won’t last long. A quick coating is possible on car tops and the grass. It will melt quickly as temperatures warm through the morning. Better weather into Friday afternoon with some sun by late day. Temperatures will start in the low 30’s and climb into the low 40’s.

Easter Weekend:

Saturday: High: 51 Starts dry – Chance for rain showers later in the day.

Sat Night: Low: 27 Chance for rain mixing to snow showers late.

Sunday: High: 39 Chilly. Small risk for a snow shower early. Some sun into the afternoon. Little snow accumulation.

Warming a little early next week with rain returning by Tuesday. Cooling back off with more rain and snow showers through the middle of the week.

