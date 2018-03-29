Erma DeRamo Spelich Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio – Erma DeRamo Spelich, 93, of Vienna, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 29, 2018 at Autumn Hills Care Center in Niles, in the care of her daughter, Georgette.

She was born June 11, 1924 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Christine (Capone) DeRamo and had lived in the area all her life.

A World War II-era “Rosie the Riveter”, Erma was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.

She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, gambling and making white pizza.

Fond memories of Erma live on with her children, Georgette Spelich Keriotis (Bill) of Warren, Gregory Spelich of Warren and Darryl Spelich (Shirley) of Seminole, Florida; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her loving husband, George R. Spelich, whom she married January 27, 1950 and who died June 23, 2005; two sisters and four brothers.

Services are 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Friends may call 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 5 at the funeral home prior to services.

Private burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 2 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.