ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Family Dollar has agreed to pay $45 million to settle a gender bias lawsuit that dates 16 years ago.

The Charlotte Observer cites the settlement in a Wednesday report as saying 37,000 female managers of Family Dollar stores allege they were paid less than their male counterparts for doing the same job, a violation of federal laws.

Family Dollar denied any wrongdoing, saying that it “has treated all employees fairly with regard to salaries.”