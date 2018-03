Related Coverage FBI, BCI search home in Brownlee Woods neighborhood

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Federal authorities have arrested a man after a search of a home in the Brownlee Woods neighborhood on Wednesday.

Daniel Fleischer, 36, was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at 1665 Weston Avenue, according to the FBI.

The FBI and BCI’s Crimes Against Children Unit seized electronics from the home but did not say why they were there.

He’s due in court on Thursday afternoon.

More details are expected to be released today.

