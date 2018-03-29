Frances Ann “Jody” (Lightner) Higgins Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Frances Ann “Jody” (Lightner) Higgins, 81, of Warren, peacefully entered eternal rest after an extended illness, Thursday morning, March 29, 2018, at her residence.

“Jody”, as she was affectionately known since childhood, was born March 24, 1937 in Warren, a daughter of John Anthony and Susie Marie (Volhardt) Lightner. She was the foster daughter of Rev. Paul and Dorla Whipple.

She was a 1955 graduate of Hartford Township High School and studied at Kent State University.

She was employed as a production supervisor at General Motors Lordstown for almost 33 years, retiring in 1999.

Jody is survived by two children, Jeri (Wes) Couthen of Denver, Colorado and Thomas Eucker of Warren. She also leaves behind her foster father, Rev. Paul Whipple of Sebring; a brother, Tate Lightner of Middlefield and a sister, Bonnie (Dick) Gallagher of The Villages, Florida.

Jody was preceded in death by her parents; her foster mother, Dorla Whipple; a sister, Shirley Strohl and a brother, John A. Lightner, Jr.

Private services were held for Jody’s family.

She was laid to rest in the Hartford Center Cemetery, Hartford.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Hospice of The Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512, in her memory.

Arrangements for Ms. Higgins were provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.