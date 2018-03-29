GOP incumbent, accuser at odds over texts in Ohio House race

Rosenberger is investigating. A campaign spokesman says Perales has no plans to resign

By Published:
Cell phone generic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A woman with whom an Ohio state lawmaker acknowledged exchanging sexual text messages has launched a campaign to unseat him and threatened to release more details about their relationship if he doesn’t resign.

The unusual faceoff between Republican Rep. Rick Perales (peh-RAH’-liss), of Beavercreek, and nurse Jocelyn Smith has exploded out of nowhere just weeks before the May 8 primary.

Perales acknowledges exchanging “flirtatious” texts with Smith in 2015. His campaign says he previously had brought the issue to GOP House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger and to his wife.

Smith has since escalated her claims, saying Perales forcibly kissed and choked her during their first meeting. Perales denied those claims and says Smith has descended into “gutter-level politics.”

Rosenberger is investigating. A campaign spokesman says Perales has no plans to resign.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s