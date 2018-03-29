Heather Jo Upole Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Ms. Heather Jo Upole passed away Thursday, March 29, 2018.

She was born May 13, 1984 to Tracey Kitch and Scott Upole.

She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Tracey Restivo; stepfather, Tony Restivo; father, Scott Upole; grandparents, Melba and Gerald Baytos of North Jackson; son, Dean Thomas, Jr.; daughters, Kaniya Upole, Angel Thomas, Nana Thomas and Taira Leflore; brothers, Luke Upole, Scott, Jr. Upole resident of North Jackson and sisters, Christy Upole and Nikki Upole.

Preceding her in death are her grandparents, Bill and Shirley Upole.

A service will be held Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 5:00 p.m at Conley and Vanden Berg Funeral Home.

Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 4 at the funeral home.

All arrangements have been entrusted to the directors of Conley and Vanden Berg Funeral Home, Youngstown, Ohio.