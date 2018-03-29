Highway Patrol: Woman shot during road-rage incident in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a woman was shot in the stomach during what investigators believe was a road rage incident.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday between Interstate 680 north and Interstate 80 west, just past the Route 11 overpass. The ramp to get onto 80 westbound from Interstate 680 is closed.

Investigators are at the scene, and a Black Ford Escape has crime scene tape around it.

The suspect, who is believed to be driving a Trailblazer, is still at large.

WKBN is at both scenes, working to get more details. Check back here for updates on this developing story, or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m.