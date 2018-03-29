Jimmy Glen Ford Obituary

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Jimmy Glen Ford, age 75, of Palmyra Township, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at Hospice House in Poland.

Jimmy was born on December 10, 1942 in Akron the son of the late Onis G. and Mary M. (Smale) Ford.

He has lived in Palmyra Township since 1977 formerly of Akron.

Jimmy married the former Pamela Ann Barrett on February 28, 1962. Jimmy and Pam have been blessed with 56 years of marriage.

Jimmy was employed for 36 years as a dispatcher at LockHead Martin in Akron retiring in 2000.

He was a member of Y-K Rod Club in Londonderry, Ohio.

Jimmy enjoyed bowling, hunting and working in his garage.

Loving memories of Jimmy will be carried on by his wife, Pam of Palmyra Township; daughters, Tracy (James) Crouse of Cuyahoga Falls and Sherry (Mark) Shepard of Newton Falls; sisters, Kathy (Richard) Mather of Akron and Wanita (David) Frascella of Akron; brother, Danny Ford of Greenville, South Carolina; granddaughter, Kimberly (Frank) Howell of Newton Falls and great-grandchildren, Lillian and Frank.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy Ford II and daughter, Kimberly Ann Smith.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 4 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 2640 S. Canal Street Ext., Newton Falls, OH 44444.

Jimmy will be laid to rest at Palmyra West Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions may be made to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to his family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 30 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.