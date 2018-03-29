Joan S. Santillo Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio for Joan S Santillo, 90, of Cuyahoga Falls, formerly of Youngstown, who passed away Thursday, March 29, 2018.

Joan was born January 4, 1928 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, daughter of Harry and Ethel (Kitchen) Emeigh.

She was a 1946 graduate of Rayen High School and a member of Highway Tabernacle Church for many years.

She worked as a secretary for Miracle Ear for 20 years.

Joan loved to cook and bake and also enjoyed ceramics, puzzles and her piano. She sang in the Highway Tabernacle Church Choir.

Surviving are two sons, Joseph (Terri) Santillo of Columbus and Timothy Quinn of Youngstown; three daughters, Sandra (Thomas) Reed and Paula Hawkins, both of Youngstown and Mary Kay Quinn (Karen Thewlis) of Uniontown and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Santillo, whom she married July 18, 1974 and one son, Michael Quinn.

Friends will be received on Thursday, April 5, 2018 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Angels for Animals, 750 W, South Range Road, Canfield Ohio.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 3 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.