Kent Norman Huffman, Sr. Obituary

DEERFIELD, Ohio – Kent Norman Huffman, Sr., age 81, of Deerfield, passed away into eternal life on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at his residence of natural causes.

On December 17, 1936, in Fairmont, West Virginia, Kenneth Virgle and Dorothy (Satterfield) Huffman were blessed with the birth of their son, Kent.

Kent married the love of his life, Barbara Ann Sandrock on August 15, 1963 and they enjoyed 23 years of marriage together before she passed away on April 24, 1987.

Kent had lived in Deerfield since 1974 formerly of Newton Falls.

He worked as a dispatcher for CSX Railroad for over 40 years before retiring in 1997.

Kent was an animal lover, especially dogs. He enjoyed playing poker, traveling to Las Vegas, reading and watching hummingbirds.

Memories of Kent will be carried on by his loving family; his daughter, Cynthia Bailey of Fairlawn; his two sons, Kent N. Huffman of Deerfield and Michael (Tambra) Huffman of Charlotte, North Carolina and his two grandchildren, Leighton Ann Huffman and Lauren Bailey.

Kent is preceded in death by his parents.

Per Kent’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Kent will be laid to rest in Newton Falls Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, to the family at www.jamesfuneralhoeminc.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 2 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.