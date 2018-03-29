Lisbon High School students celebrate diversity, differences

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Learning about diversity and respecting other people’s differences was the goal of Thursday’s “All In Social Justice Program” at Lisbon High School.

Twelve students were selected for the pilot program.

They looked at the results of state surveys kids take every two years and found that depression was a big issue. Thursday, they hosted a number of different activities and speakers to help students.

“We want students to realize that they can help other students and have an understanding as to why they act, or if they get irritated with someone, that’s why they are having a problem. You shouldn’t hold that against them; you should try and help them instead,” said Freshman Kaity Clark.

So what’s next for these students?

They will present their project in May at the First Christian Church in Canton, Ohio.