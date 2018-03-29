Local businesses celebrate National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day

The owner of the Flower Loft in Poland said spending a dollar at a local store goes farther than spending at a chain

 Encouraging people to shop local is the idea behind National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day.

Nearly half of all businesses in Ohio are small businesses that employ more than 2 million people. They are a vital part of the economy, especially here in the Valley.

Michelle Baird is the owner of the Flower Loft in Poland. She said spending a dollar at a locally-owned store goes a lot farther than spending at a chain.

“It all stays here, except for taxes,” she said. “The rest of it is used in our community. It either pays our employees, our utility bills, and most of our vendors are right here in the community where we sell.”

Small businesses in the Valley contribute 80 percent of growth and investment in the number of jobs created, helping sustain our community.

