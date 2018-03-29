Mahoning County Coroner still trying to find a pathologist

 It has been nearly a year since Dr. Joseph Ohr died. He was Mahoning County's deputy coroner and forensic pathologist

By Published:
Mahoning County coroner

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been nearly a year since Dr. Joseph Ohr died. He was Mahoning County’s deputy coroner and forensic pathologist.

Ohr was diagnosed with cancer and passed away in April of last year.

Although his successor still has not been found, one could be hired soon.

“I really expect to have somebody in place by July. We have two really good candidates at this point that have been in to interview,” said Dr. David Kennedy, Mahoning County coroner.

Since Ohr’s death, Kennedy has sent all 133 of autopsy cases in the county to Cuyahoga County at a cost of roughly $1,500 each. Beyond that, local police have missed Ohr’s help at crime and accident scenes.

“The expertise that he brought to the scenes, having that instantly instead of having to wait was tremendous for us,” said Capt. Brad Blackburn.

Kennedy hopes to keep the new pathologist’s salary in the same range he paid Doctor Ohr, but Mahoning County Commissioners say they are willing to be flexible.

“We even said to him if it is going to take more, it is important to us and our community to have that person here because we don’t want to see families inconvenienced,” said Anthony Traficanti, Mahoning County commissioner.

Kennedy is not certified to perform autopsies, but he was the first in the county’s history to bring in a forensic pathologist. His next hire will be the fourth since he took office.

“This is not a stepping stone kind of thing. Both applicants have seemed very interested in making this a career position,” Kennedy said.

Commissioners plan to sit down with Kennedy next week to get an update.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s