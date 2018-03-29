Mahoning County indictments: March 29, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on March 29, 2018:

David A. Blackwell, Nicole A. Grannis and Jermaine A. Willis: Theft and illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits

Marquise Hornbuckle and Jaquale Gilmore: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications and one count of tampering with evidence

Keyshawn Blalock: Five counts of robbery, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of tampering with evidence

Ashley R. Mock and Frankie V. Russo: Robbery

Lamar Pierrier Reed: Trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

Mark A. Winlock, Jr. and two unidentified suspects: Aggravated murder, two counts of murder, and one count of aggravated robbery with firearm specifications

Jeremy Lovett: Two counts of possession of drugs and one count of falsification and possession of drug abuse instruments

Rachel R. Cappittee: Trafficking in cocaine with forfeiture specifications

Danny Keith Slepski, Sr. and Danny Keith Slepski, Jr.: Trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, two count of aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of drugs and two counts of possession of a dangerous drug with forfeiture specifications

Miranda J. Snow: Falsification, obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia

Jose Baez: Burglary, trespass in habitation and violation of a protection order

David Johnson: Possession of cocaine and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Anthony Campbell: Failure to register

Jason Gillespie: Having weapons while under disability, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

Anthony Jackson: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Mark Lilly: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia

Donald Patterson: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Dena Byrd: Having weapons while under disability, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

Denzle Davis: Disrupting public services and vandalism

Vivian Stanley: Possession of cocaine

Lacey A. Livermore: Theft and misuse of credit cards

Laqwan Brooks: Two counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications and having weapons while under disability

Kiernan J. Kiske: Possession of cocaine

Kendal D. Morris: Four counts of trafficking in cocaine and one count of having weapons while under disability and child endangering with major drug offender and forfeiture specifications

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.