Mahoning County indictments: March 29, 2018

By Published: Updated:
Courtroom Generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on March 29, 2018:

David A. Blackwell, Nicole A. Grannis and Jermaine A. Willis: Theft and illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits

Marquise Hornbuckle and Jaquale Gilmore: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications and one count of tampering with evidence

Keyshawn Blalock: Five counts of robbery, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of tampering with evidence

Ashley R. Mock and Frankie V. Russo: Robbery

Lamar Pierrier Reed: Trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

Mark A. Winlock, Jr. and two unidentified suspects: Aggravated murder, two counts of murder, and one count of aggravated robbery with firearm specifications

Jeremy Lovett: Two counts of possession of drugs and one count of falsification and possession of drug abuse instruments

Rachel R. Cappittee: Trafficking in cocaine with forfeiture specifications

Danny Keith Slepski, Sr. and Danny Keith Slepski, Jr.: Trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, two count of aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of drugs and two counts of possession of a dangerous drug with forfeiture specifications

Miranda J. Snow: Falsification, obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia

Jose Baez: Burglary, trespass in habitation and violation of a protection order

David Johnson: Possession of cocaine and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Anthony Campbell: Failure to register

Jason Gillespie: Having weapons while under disability, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

Anthony Jackson: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Mark Lilly: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia

Donald Patterson: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Dena Byrd: Having weapons while under disability, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

Denzle Davis: Disrupting public services and vandalism

Vivian Stanley: Possession of cocaine

Lacey A. Livermore: Theft and misuse of credit cards

Laqwan Brooks: Two counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications and having weapons while under disability

Kiernan J. Kiske: Possession of cocaine

Kendal D. Morris: Four counts of trafficking in cocaine and one count of having weapons while under disability and child endangering with major drug offender and forfeiture specifications

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s