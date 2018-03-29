Mail delivery is creating embarrassing situation for Valley man

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a Do Not Call List to stop unwanted phone calls and emails can be blocked, but what happens when pornographers send actual magazines you don’t want through the mail to your house?

That’s exactly what is happening to a local man. Companies started sending sexually explicit material to his house about one month ago.

“When I pulled it out of the mailbox, I was so embarrassed just looking at the content that was on the outside of the magazine,” the man said. “My mailman looks at me now and just snickers.”

The man is so embarrassed he doesn’t want to be identified.

Every day more pornography gets delivered to his house. The problem won’t stop.

WKBN 27 First News asked the man to call one of the companies in front our cameras to see what happens when he asks them to stop, which he has done in the past without results.

The man asked the company how they got his name and who authorized the mailings. The company didn’t have much in the way of an answer. They apologized but said they didn’t have specific information and that the request would be forwarded to their corporate office.

Karen Mazurkiewicz is with the United States Postal Service, and she says the situation is concerning and might be illegal.

“There are some things that are not mailable. It is certainly worth looking into if it is sexually explicit in nature,” Mazurkiewicz said.

There are services that will block companies from sending unwanted mail to people’s homes, and companies are usually happy to stop bombarding people with mail once they know it is unwanted.

“They are paying the postage. They are paying for the printing. If somebody doesn’t want the material, it is in everybody’s best interest that they stop sending it,” Mazurkiewicz said.

The first step in stopping unwanted mail is to write “return to sender” on the item and put it back in the mail.

If you want your name and the names of minor children on a list of persons who do not want to receive unsolicited sexually oriented advertisements through the mail, just complete Form 1500, Application for Listing and/or Prohibitory Order. The form is available at your local post office. After completing the form, you may submit it to any postal manager or mail it directly to: Pricing and Classification Service Center, P.O.Box 1500, New York, NY 1008-1500

The US Postal Service is required to deliver mail that is postage paid and addressed to an addressee. You may stop unsolicited mail by submitting a request online at www.dmachoice.org, TransUnion at www.optoutprescreen.com , or by calling 888-5-OPT-OUT (888-567-8688).

Other guidelines for mail delivery include the following: (Courtesy: The United States Postal Service)

Consumers may only legally be sent two types of merchandise through the mail without consent or agreement:

· Free samples which are clearly and conspicuously marked as such.

· Merchandise mailed by a charitable organization that is soliciting contributions. Note: In these two cases, you can consider the merchandise a gift. In all other situations, it is illegal to send merchandise to someone, unless that person has previously purchased or requested it.

If you do not wish to pay for unsolicited merchandise or make a donation to a charity sending such an item, you may do one of three things (in each case, by law, there is no obligation to the sender):

· If the mailpiece was not opened, it may be marked “Return to Sender,” and the United States Postal Service will return it with no additional charge to the customer.

· If the mailpiece was opened and you don’t like what is found, it may be thrown away.

· If the mailpiece was opened and you like what is found, it may be kept for free. In this instance, “finders-keepers” applies unconditionally.

Furthermore, it is illegal for a company that sends unordered merchandise to follow the mailing with a bill or dunning communication.

If you are aware of violations of the federal law prohibiting the mailing of unordered merchandise, or if you have personally had difficulty with such items–especially if statements were sent insisting on payment for the merchandise — the local postmaster or the nearest Postal Inspector should be contacted.

It could take months to completely stop unwanted mail.