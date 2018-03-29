Man charged in slaying of girlfriend found in Cleveland garbage can

Court records show Bradley has twice been sent to prison for assaulting Johnson

Yaphet Bradley, charged with aggravated murder, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Authorities say they’re searching for a man wanted in the slaying of a woman whose body was found in a garbage can at a vacant house in Cleveland.

Cleveland Heights police said Thursday that 35-year-old Yaphet Bradley has been charged with aggravated murder, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

His ex-girlfriend’s body was found last week in Cleveland. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says 31-year-old Miriam Johnson died from a gunshot wound to the head and stab wounds.

Cleveland.com reports court records show Bradley has twice been sent to prison for assaulting Johnson.

Cleveland Heights police say 24-year-old Calvin Young, of Cleveland, has been arrested on abuse of a corpse and other charges in Johnson’s slaying. It couldn’t immediately be determined whether he has an attorney.

