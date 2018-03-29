Man fights for property Youngstown Chill-Can plant wants to take over

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An east side Youngstown homeowner is not happy that the city wants to take his properties so the new Chill-Can plant can continue expanding. But the plant’s owner said he’ll take care of him and make sure he’s happy.

At a public meeting Thursday afternoon at Youngstown City Hall, Jose Rivera spoke against the plan to have his two houses and garage included in the new demolition plans for Chill-Can’s expansion.

“When this plan first went down, I was reassured by city officials in Youngstown that I would be left out of this project,” he said.

With those reassurances, Rivera built what he said was a $50,000 garage. New windows and vinyl siding were invested into one of the houses. He said he has the best view of downtown Youngstown.

“I’ve spent a lot of money. I go to work every day — look, six days a week, I’m in the mud — to come home to have what I have.”

After the meeting, Rivera discussed his situation with his councilman, Julius Oliver.

“I’m open to whatever, but I can’t lose. I can’t go backward in life,” Rivera said.

Mitchell Joseph, the owner of the Chill-Can plant, said Rivera has been good to them.

We will subsidize any offer the city gives him. He has been a good ally for the Joseph Company during construction and we will make sure he is happy.”

But if he’s forced to move, Rivera said he’s gone.

“If you think for a moment that I’m going to come back to these bad roads and bad violence, I’m going to Boardman, Austintown, Canfield, Campbell.”

“He thought he was safe, he thought he was good and he put money into his property, and we have to make sure he’s dealt with fairly,” Oliver said.

Youngstown City Council still has to approve the additional properties for demolition, which still include the former Immaculate Conception Church. Council is expected to approve it at its April 4 meeting.

