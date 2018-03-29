Margaret J. “Marge” Olszewski Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Margaret J. “Marge” Olszewski, 90, of Warren, passed away Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

She was born January 29, 1928, in Orient, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Felix and Katherine Binko.

She came to Warren in 1930 and was a 1946 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She retired from Ohio Lamp as an inspector after 25 years.

Marge was a member of St. John Paul II Parish (St. Joseph Church) in Warren.

She enjoyed line dancing, reading, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, James (Noreen) Olszewski of Murraysville, Pennsylvania, Joanne (Jay) Mulligan of Cortland, Janice Olszewski of Cortland, Katherine (Lynn) Claybrook of Brookneal, Virginia, Michael (Kerrie) Olszewski of Warren and Timothy (Ewa) Olszewski of Kenton, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and a brother-in-law, Raymond (Alta Jean) Olszewski of Warren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stanley M. “Stush” Olszewski; four brothers, Anthony, Phillip, Frank and John Binko and four sisters, Mary Binko, Pauline Darno, Bridget Nadzan and Stella Susko.

It was Marge’s wishes that there be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Paul II Parish (St. Joseph Church), 420 North Street Northwest, Warren, Ohio 44483 with Reverend Christopher Henyk officiating.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Champion.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John Paul II Parish, 1401 Moncrest Avenue Northwest, Warren, Ohio 44485.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the Olszewski family.