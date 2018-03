YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –¬†Youngstown police have a rather unusual theft case to investigate.

Supervisors with the city’s wastewater treatment plant filed a report last week, indicating 30 steel plates used in repair projects on local roads had been stolen.

The plates, which are each an inch thick, are said to be worth $20,000 and were taken since late October.

So far, no charges have been filed in the case.