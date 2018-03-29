New Castle man faces federal drug and firearms charges

New Castle drug bust
Credit: New Castle Police Department Facebook

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from New Castle is facing several federal charges after investigators say they found drugs and guns during a police raid. 

According to federal prosecutors, 21-year-old Micahel Schmidt was arrested on October 12, 2017. Officers say they seized heroin and cocaine during the arrested and found a gun and ammunition.

Police also found about $35,000 in drugs and almost $10,000 in cash during a search of a home on Wallace Avenue.

Inside the home, investigators found:

  • Approximately 327 grams of cocaine
  • Approximately 58 grams of heroin containing fentanyl
  • Loaded Taurus PT .380 semi-automatic handgun
  • $9,717 cash
  • Hydraulic pill press machine
  • 6 cell phones
  • Digital scale with white powder residue

Police said the total street value of all the drugs they found is around $35,000.

