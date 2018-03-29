Niles looks at ways to improve city following survey results

City leaders in Niles will meet Thursday to come up with a plan to implement the results of a survey revealing what is needed to improve the city

niles city hall

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – City leaders in Niles will meet Thursday to come up with a plan to implement the results of a survey that revealed what is needed to improve the city.

The survey results were released previously, but now city leaders want to go over how they are going to implement some of the ideas, including blight cleanup, a vision for downtown and underground utilities.

SURVEY RESULTS

The Economic Development Public Input Survey was conducted through the Regional Chamber and involved polling from Niles residents, business owners and employees of businesses in Niles.

The data shows that most responses by survey takers were positive, citing improvements to the downtown area with a new restaurant and the McKinley Memorial. Some negative comments included comments about the administration and workers not being professional in dealing with customers and that city workers do not know their jobs or may not fully perform their jobs, according to the survey.

A meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Niles Wellness Center to go over the findings.

