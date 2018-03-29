Officer with history of disciplinary issues leaves Youngstown department

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown police officer with a history of disciplinary issues has left the department.

Thursday morning, the city’s board of control agreed to pay out more than $43,000 in severance to Detective Sergeant John Kelty, who formally retired late last month after nearly 30 years with the YPD.

During his career, Kelty made news in 2012 for his handling of evidence in a Mahoning County murder case that ended in a mistrial.

Three years later, Kelty was demoted for his involvement in a drunk driving case involving the brother of another officer.

