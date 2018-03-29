Ohio deputy hit by suspected drunk driver

JEFFERSON CO., Ohio (WCMH) — A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering after his cruiser was hit by a drunk driver, according to investigators.

According to the Sheriff’s Facebook page, Deputy Thompson was hit while on routine patrol on State Route 43 at 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thompson was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and was released sometime later, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was more than three times over the legal blood-alcohol content limit and was not injured, according to investigators. That suspect’s name hasn’t been released yet.