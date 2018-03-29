Police say masked suspect fired at trooper before being shot

FOGELSVILLE, Pa. (AP) – State police say a suspected shoplifter wearing a wig and lifelike mask shot once at a trooper in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania Walmart before the officer shot back and killed him.

Capt. Richard D’Ambrosio said store employees summoned police shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday because a loss prevention officer thought the man may have been the same person who pulled a gun on Walmart employees in a neighboring county a few weeks earlier.

D’Ambrosio says the suspect abandoned a full cart after seeing the trooper and began to leave the store in Fogelsville, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of Allentown.

He says the man in his late 20s ran from the officer and pulled a gun out of his waistband, firing it once.

Police say the trooper shot the man about seven times.

