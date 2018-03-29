Robert Aaron Jones, Sr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Robert Aaron Jones, Sr., 86, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born February 8, 1932, in Chester, Ohio, the son of the late Gaius Volney and Lucita Clara (Garcia) Jones.

Robert was an electrician with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local #776 and also a truck driver.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War.

He is survived by his sons, Steven C. Jones of Warren, Ohio and Michael A. Jones of Warren, Ohio; stepdaughter, Susan Hewitt of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Mark, Erin, Joey and Carla; great-grandchildren, True, Ethan and Brianna; brothers, Don and Ed Jones and sister, Mary Hnath.

Besides his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his son, Robert “Butch” A. Jones, Jr.; two brothers and two sisters.

Private funeral services will be held.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

Family and friends may send condolences to his family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

Arrangements for Mr. Jones were under the direction of the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.