Sally Ann (Berkinyi) Hull Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Memorial services will be held on Friday, April 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Fifth Avenue Community Church, 1361 5th Avenue in Youngstown for Sally Ann Berkinyi Hull, 58, who died Thursday afternoon, March 29, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born January 30, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of William E. and Wanda Jean Wardle Berkinyi and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Hull, a 1978 graduate of Hubbard High School received her Bachelor of Science in Special Education from Youngstown State University.

She was a member of Fifth Avenue Community Church in Youngstown and was a special education teacher at Warren City Schools for over 30 years.

Sally was a member of the Warren Education Association, the Candle Glow Support Group and enjoyed photography.

She leaves her husband, Harry C. Hull, Jr., whom she married July 25, 1998; two stepdaughters, Brenda and Barbara and a special daughter, April (Cris) Hernandez and her two children, Gabriel and Hannah; a brother, William J. (Lisa) Berkinyi of Hubbard; a special nephew, Thomas; great-niece Isabella; a sister, Becky Ann Berkinyi of Hubbard and two stepgrandchildren.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, April 5, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Fifth Avenue Community Church, 1361 5th Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504 and also one hour prior to the memorial services on Friday April 6, 2018 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Sally’s final resting place will be at Jackson Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home in Hubbard. Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 3 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



