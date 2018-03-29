Scrappers announce major upgrades to Eastwood Field



NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – This summer will mark the 20th season of Mahoning Valley Scrappers Baseball in the Valley.

The single-A Cleveland Indians affiliate will celebrate that milestone with some major upgrades to Eastwood Field along with a commitment from the Cafaro Company in the form of a 15-year lease extension.

The new deal will keep the Scrappers playing in Niles through at least 2033.

Today, the team, along with the Cafaro company announced a multi-million dollar reinvestment. The Scrappers will get a brand new scoreboard in center field. This one will be LED, and four times the size of the current scoreboard.

The Scrappers will also invest in a new control room, and a new 3D sound system for the stadium.

“Over the years, we had heard the consistent comments that a new video board would be great, General Manager Jordan Taylor said. “The sound is a little iffy and some things like that, the concession operation. So, being able to address those needs, and then some moving forward is really cool. and i can’t wait to see how excited the fans get when they come into the ballpark and see the new board and the great things we have coming not just this year, but in future years, and really taking the ballpark and the team to another level.”

Fans will also notice upgrades to the concession stands.Included in the enhanced concession experience are digital menu boards and two new portable concession stands. Digital Menu Boards will make the main concession menus easily visible. The new portables will feature a “Build a Burger” concept while the other will feature nachos and tacos. Chick Fil A will also be serving their Classic Chicken Sandwiches at Eastwood Field this year.

Additional enhancements planned beyond 2018 include a new field and irrigation, clubhouse upgrades, seating bowl and suite renovations.

The Scrappers will open the 2018 season on Friday June 15 against the West Virginia Black Bears.