Slippery Rock man charged with attempted homicide

The victim suffered severe injuries to his neck and hands

SCOTT TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A fight between two men inside a house in Lawrence County ended with one of the men being stabbed in the neck.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a police report, Joshua Kline, 22, of New Castle went was visiting Kalin Snyder, also 22, of Slippery Rock Township, at Snyder’s house on Grossman Lane when the two men began arguing.

Police say Snyder drew a hunting knife and stabbed Kline in the neck. Kline was able to wrestle the knife away from Snyder, suffering several wounds to his hands in the process. He also suffered a severe injury to his neck and was taken to Jameson Hospital before being transferred to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh where he underwent surgery.

Snyder was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and tampering with evidence. He was arraigned and is being held in the Lawrence County Jail on $250,000 bond.

