Spectrum worker accidentally starts fire at Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Spectrum cable employee accidentally started a fire inside a customer’s home on Thursday.

The fire happened at a home in the 1700 block of Midland Ave. on Youngstown’s west side. The Youngstown Fire Department got the call at 3:15 p.m.

Battalion Chief Caggiano said a Spectrum worker was installing cable at the home when he drilled through part of an electric supply line.

Spectrum then sent contractors out to fix the damaged line. That crew noticed the insulation in the wall and under a section of the floor had caught fire, so they called firefighters.

Caggiano said they’re lucky that nobody waited to make that call. The insulation could have smoldered and spread for hours, making the fire much more difficult to fight.

“Fortunate that they were called. If no one had been called, they could have gotten the call hours later in the middle of the night with a home full of children,” he said. “Lucky they were notified when they were, so they were able to stop the damage.”

No one was hurt.

WKBN emailed Spectrum for comment but as of right now, we haven’t heard back.

