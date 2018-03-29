Suspended officer withdraws guilty plea in fatal crash

Authorities said Frey's car crossed into opposing traffic, hitting Schulze's vehicle and killing him

ERIE, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania police officer who previously pleaded guilty to charges in an alleged drunken-driving crash that killed another driver has withdrawn her guilty plea, and will now face a slew of additional charges at trial.

Cheryl Frey withdrew her plea Thursday after months of delays leading up to what was supposed to be her sentencing. The Erie Times-News reports the Erie County District Attorney’s Office did not object to the withdrawal of the plea.

The 47-year-old suspended Erie police officer’s sentencing was delayed seven times following requests for more information about 57-year-old Wade Schulze, who was killed in the 2017 crash.

Authorities said Frey’s car crossed into opposing traffic, hitting Schulze’s vehicle and killing him. Investigators say Frey’s blood-alcohol content was three times the legal limit.

