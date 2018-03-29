Theodore Lee Welke Obituary

CORLTAND, Ohio – Theodore Lee Welke, 72, of Cortland, died Thursday morning, March 29, 2018, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born October 17, 1945, in Warren, the son of the late Theodore Welke and Evelyn Weston Welke. He had been a lifetime Trumbull county resident.

Ted was a 1964 graduate of Howland High School.

He served as a sergeant in the United States Army in Vietnam as a Huey helicopter gunner.

He retired in 2006 from Sprint Telephone Company, where he worked over 30 years as a repair technician, starting when the company was United Telephone Company. He had served as a union representative and union officer with the telephone company.

Ted was a member of the Victory Christian Center in Warren, a life member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, a member of the Trumbull County Disabled American Veterans (DAV), American Legion Post No. 674 and a member of the Niles SCOPE, where he and his wife, Alice, enjoyed playing cards.

Ted loved camping for many years, going to the Hollywood Gaming Casino, dining out and shopping with his wife.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Pfeiffer Welke, whom he married August 26, 2015; his children, Ted Coe Welke of Columbus, Kelly R. (Jeffrey) Lachowski of Champion and Monte L. Pfeiffer of Warren; two grandchildren, Ashley K. and Alexander C. Lachowski and three brothers, Patrick Welke of Florida, Nelson Welke and Richard Black, both of Warren.

One brother, Michael Welke, preceded him in death.

The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, where the family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., the time of the service. Military honors will be accorded.

Burial will be at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Victory Christian Center, 4257 Tod Avenue Northwest, Warren, OH 44485.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.robertsclarkchapel.com.