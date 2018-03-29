Trail of marijuana bags leads to arrest in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man already facing drug charges in Austintown is now facing additional drug charges in Youngstown following a police raid.

According to a police report, officers were executing a drug raid at a house in the 900 block of Lanterman Avenue when they found a trail of several marijuana bags that stretched from the living room, into the dining room and leading into a first-floor bedroom where officers found 26-year-old Deon Johnson.

Officers seized 47 baggies of marijuana packaged for sale, two larger bags of marijuana found in a toilet, $672 in cash found under a bed, one bag of marijuana found behind a refrigerator and another baggie found in Johnson’s pocket, according to the report.

Johnson was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, tampering with evidence and drug possession.

Johnson is also facing drug charges out of Austintown following an arrest on Dec. 1, 2017. Court records show Johnson was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, drug abuse, and failure to comply.

According to a report, police tried to pull a car over that kept going down several streets before stopping. The driver, Johnson, and two of his passengers were immediately arrested. Police said they found fake $100 bills on the ground outside the car. They then searched the car and said they found five bags of marijuana and two guns — one loaded.

Johnson pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in marijuana and improper handling of a firearm inside a motor vehicle. Sentencing in the Austintown case is set for April 10.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court on the latest charges on March 30.