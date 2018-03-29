Trump calls Roseanne Barr after debut of show

Barr said Wednesday night’s call was pretty exciting

FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. President Donald Trump called Barr after an estimated 18.4 million viewers tuned in for the reboot of "Roseanne." Speaking by telephone on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Thursday, March 29, Barr said Wednesday night’s call was pretty exciting. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr after an estimated 18.4 million viewers tuned in for the reboot of “Roseanne.”

Speaking by telephone on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday, Barr said Wednesday night’s call was pretty exciting.

Barr said Trump congratulated her and talked about television and ratings. She said the Republican was happy for her. She says “I’ve known him for many years and he’s done a lot of nice things for me over the years.”

Barr has been a Trump supporter and plays a supporter on the updated sitcom.

“Roseanne” returned on Tuesday, more than two decades after the original ended its hit run. The hour-long debut episode was watched by 10 percent more viewers than saw the May 1997 finale of ABC’s original “Roseanne.”

